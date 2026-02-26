Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German cult post-punk/darkwave band Days of Sorrow have just self-released their new studio album “Raptures” in a digital and vinyl edition via their Bandcamp page. The Days of Sorrow’s “Raptures” album follows the recent single “Who We Are”, which appeared earlier this month as a preview track.

“Raptures” is available as a:

Digital album : full 10-track release via Bandcamp

: full 10-track release via Bandcamp 12″ vinyl – Classic Black : standard black vinyl edition

: standard black vinyl edition 12″ vinyl – Marble Edition: limited marble-effect vinyl pressing

The album offers a blend of post-punk, darkwave, gothic and new wave across ten tracks, and musically in line with their comeback album “Soulmate Sister”. The band themselves describe the new record as “our second album of the new age about our journey, music and feelings. A personal adventure.”

About Days of Sorrow

Days of Sorrow is a German post-punk and darkwave band originating from the Dortmund area, founded in 1981 by vocalist and keyboardist William Lennox and bassist André Schreiber. The first line-up was completed by guitarist Wolfram Hubert and drummer Nicolai Sabotka.

In 1984, producer and label owner John Tollhaus heard the band rehearsing “Wild World” and decided to issue a full 12″ EP rather than include the track on a sampler. The result was the 12″ EP “Remembering the Days”, released through Tollhaus Records in 1984, featuring “Wild World”, “War”, “Travel” and “Don’t Leave Me Drowning”.

Line-up changes followed in 1985, with Claudio Stöber joining on keyboards and Kurt Voigt replacing Sabotka on drums, allowing Lennox to focus on vocals. Around this period, Days of Sorrow signed to Rough Trade Records in Germany and recorded nine new songs plus a reworked version of “Wild World”. From these sessions came the second 12″ EP “A Thousand Faces”, released in early 1987. Shortly before a planned Spanish tour, the band split up and activity ceased for several decades.

Interest in the group’s 1980s output led to renewed attention in the 2000s and 2010s. Their early EPs were compiled on the vinyl release “Whatever Happens (+ bonus tracks)” via Dead Wax Records in 2018, including both versions of “Wild World”, tracks from “Remembering the Days” and “A Thousand Faces”, and several previously unreleased songs.

William Lennox and André Schreiber reactivated Days of Sorrow in the late 2010s, returning to live performance and new studio work. They issued the album “Soulmate Sister” on Dead Wax Records, with recording sessions running through 2020–2021 and a vinyl edition released in 2023.

In August 2024, tthey introduced bassist and keyboardist Kati von Schlotterstein as a new member and documented the single “Tears” as the first release in a planned pair of vinyl EPs.

The band have also contributed to scene compilations. In late 2024 they appeared on the charity release “Resiliencia“, curated by Valencia-based label Industrial Complexx to support communities affected by flooding in Valencia, with the track “Days Of Sorrow – Shadow (Black Merlin Remix)”.

With “Raptures”, Days of Sorrow now present what they call their “second album of the new age”.

