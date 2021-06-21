FOLLOW US
 
Dark electro artist Miss FD releases new flow movement inspired three-Song EP 'Adore'

Jun 21,2021

Miss FD releases new Flow Movement inspired three-Song EP'Adore'

Fort Lauderdale, FL based dark electro pop artist Miss FD has released a new 3-song EP, “Adore”. As the cover already reveals the tracks on this new “Adore” EP are themed for flow movement and dance all blended with dark electronics.

Miss FD: “Inspired by fitness training and pole dance choreography, I created this EP as background flow during flexibility training sessions, which have been incredibly motivating for me during periods of lockdown.”

You may expect a fusion of dark electro, cyberpunk, and industrial in the sonic mix for the songs on the Adore EP.

The EP is out now through Quantum Release records, and available worldwide on all major streaming outlets and of course also on Bandcamp as you can see below.

