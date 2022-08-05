Brand new cyberpunk single for electro project Miss FD: ‘Menticide’

The Fort Lauderdale (Florida) based electro-industrial music producer Miss FD has released her new cyberpunk single “Menticide”. “Menticide” is out now through Quantum Release Records, and is available worldwide on all major streaming outlets.

The single is the follow-up release to her excellent three-song dark pop EP, “As Above, So Below”, which was released earlier this year. That EP was influenced and inspired by Göbekli Tepe, a Neolithic archaeological site near the city of Sanliurfa in Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey.

<a href="https://missfd.bandcamp.com/track/menticide">Menticide by Miss FD</a>

About Miss FD

Miss FD is an underground electronic musician, artist, singer, songwriter, producer, and performer. The project began in 2009 and has since known a constant output debuting with the single “Together Forever”. It was followed-up in 2010 with her seminal debut album “Monsters in the Industry”.

From 2010 to 2017, Miss FD went on to release a string of singles including “Love Magic”, “Down in the Dungeon”, “Infatuated”, “Cry For You (Haunted)”, “Unraveling”, and “Electropop Sickle”. She also released two more albums, 2011’s “Love Never Dies” and 2013’s “Comfort for the Desolate”.

In 2018 followed the industrial-rock album “Transcendence”. The seven-track album also included a collaboration with Vulture Culture, whom she would further collaborate with on the singles “Ashes Of Stars”, “Spitfire”, and “Faster Than Light”.

Following her 2020 singles “Keep Going” and “Pandemic 2020”, Miss FD released her three-song EP “Adore”, and the single “Your Core”, which were heavily infused with futuristic and cyberpunk elements.