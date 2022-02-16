Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP ‘As Above, So Below’ – And it’s a good one !

February 16, 2022 bernard

(Photo by MWC / Art retouch by Eugene Noir) Fort Lauderdale, FL based electro gothic…
Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP'As Above, So Below' - And it's a good one !

(Photo by MWC / Art retouch by Eugene Noir) Fort Lauderdale, FL based electro gothic act Miss FD has released her brand-new dark pop EP “As Above, So Below”.

Influenced and inspired by Göbekli Tepe, a Neolithic archaeological site near the city of Sanliurfa in Southeastern Anatolia, Turkey, “As Above, So Below” sees the project including ancient middle eastern textures injected on the EP. Not all that surprising we have always thought here at Side-Line that her vocals are a perfect match with middle eastern ingredients. Add to that some vocal resemblances with the Norwegian act Bel Canto on “Summoning” and you’ll realize we are a fan of this release.

The single has 3 tracks, the super excellent “Summoning” followed by “The Veil” and the title track “As Above, So Below”.

About Miss FD

Miss FD is an underground electronic musician, artist, singer, songwriter, producer, and performer. The project began in 2009 and has since known a constant output debuting with the single “Together Forever”. It was followed-up in 2010 with her seminal debut album “Monsters in the Industry”.

From 2010 to 2017, Miss FD went on to release a string of singles including “Love Magic”, “Down in the Dungeon”, “Infatuated”, “Cry For You (Haunted)”, “Unraveling”, and “Electropop Sickle”. She also released two more albums, 2011’s “Love Never Dies” and 2013’s “Comfort for the Desolate”.

In 2018 followed the industrial-rock album “Transcendence”. The seven-track album also included a collaboration with Vulture Culture, whom she would further collaborate with on the singles “Ashes Of Stars”, “Spitfire”, and “Faster Than Light”.

Following her 2020 singles “Keep Going” and “Pandemic 2020”, Miss FD released her three-song EP “Adore”, and the single “Your Core”, which were heavily infused with futuristic and cyberpunk elements.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Click Interview with Mirland: ‘I’m No Musical Snob’

February 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Irish indie electro act Phoeno launches excellent debut single 'Alive'

Irish indie electro act Phoeno launches excellent debut single ‘Alive’

February 16, 2022 bernard
Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single 'Feary Magic Dust'

Industrial electro project TheDamnedKirai launches newest single ‘Feary Magic Dust’

February 16, 2022 bernard
Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP 'As Above, So Below' - And it's a good one !

Dark pop act Miss FD releases new 3-track EP ‘As Above, So Below’ – And it’s a good one !

February 16, 2022 bernard
Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine's Day single

Electro pop act Lucky Iris amasses 34.000 Spotify plays with Valentine’s Day single

February 16, 2022 bernard