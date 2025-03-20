Minusheart to land new industrial rock album, ‘M6’, in May

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out soon on Echozone is the 6th studio album “M6 – The Black Album” from the Aachen-based industrial rock act Minusheart. “M6 – The Black Album” will be released on May 9, 2025 and holds 12 tracks, including a hidden track found only on the CD.

Earlier this month the band already released the 3-track “Sickman” single as second forerunner of the upcoming album.

<a href="https://echozone.bandcamp.com/album/sickman">Sickman by Minusheart</a>

Below is the video for the track.

About Minusheart

Minusheart is an electro-industrial band from Aachen, Germany, formed in 2007 by Jörg “Diver” Sauer and Ralf “Benden” Bender. Over the years, the band has undergone several lineup changes, with Diver remaining the constant member. ​

Between late 2007 and early 2009, Minusheart worked on their debut album, “Disease”, released on October 16, 2009, through Echozone. The album featured collaborations with artists like Monolith, Accessory, and Myk Jung of The Fair Sex. Their song “Don’t Feed The Cats” became a clubhit showing that even though Minusheart are mostly inspired by the North American industrial scene, they are part of the newest wave of industrial electronic acts squalling out of Europe.

In 2011, Minusheart released their second album, “The Big Idea”, followed by “Calls from Space” in 2013. The band’s fourth album, “Traps and Treasures”, was released on September 28, 2018, under Timezone Records. Produced by Russian producer Maxim Dergunov, the album introducedg members like keyboardist James DIN, guitarist Ingo Hahn, and drummer Robert Lee. ​

In 2020, Minusheart returned to Echozone and released their fifth studio album, “The Dark Side of the Sun“, on April 24 of that year. Produced by Jan Loamfield of X-Fusion, it sparked the singles “They Shout”, “Psycho Holiday” and “Warm Machines”. Guitarist Chriss Rey joined the band and contributed to the songwriting process. ​

On May 21, 2023, Minusheart released a new single titled “A Catastrophe”, serving as a first precursor to their upcoming album, “M6”, originally scheduled for release in 2024. It was followed by

the “Sickman” single.

The current Minusheart line-up consists of frontman Diver, Chriss Rey (guitars), Robert Lee (E-drums) and Thomas Martiné (synthesizer).

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

