Merry Chicklit drops new single, ‘Haunting’ – Out now

Here’s a release which we missed from Merry Chicklit, the project of Cologne-based artist Eva-Janina Haas. Out since end of February already is her new single “Haunting” featuring Imperfexion. The track is an emotional song about love, loss, and self-reflection.

Originally written over 15 years ago already by Merry Chicklit, she has now been reinterpreted it in collaboration with producer and musician Leon Xero (Imperfexion).

Describing her style as “Toitronic, or playful electro music decorated with -oi- and female versatile vocals”, she blends elements of synth-pop and punk in her work.

The single itself also includes a dark club remix by Imperfexion and two additional bonus tracks, “Haunting Symphony” and an instrumental version of “Haunting”.

<a href="https://echozone.bandcamp.com/album/haunting">Haunting by Merry Chicklit</a>

The music video for “the song”Haunting” was filmed in a moody voodoo setting in New Orleans.

