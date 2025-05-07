X Marks the Pedwalk to release new single ‘Light Your Mind’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German synthpop and dark electro act X Marks the Pedwalk will release their new single “Light Your Mind” on June 20, 2025, via meshwork music (you can already pre-order it). The digital release serves as the first preview of their upcoming full-length album “Insomnia”, slated for late 2025.

The single is described as a “modern synthpop anthem – powerful, emotional, and made for the dancefloor”, according to the band.

About X Marks the Pedwalk

X Marks the Pedwalk was founded in 1988 in Germany by André Schmechta (under the alias Sevren Ni-Arb) and Jörg Böhme (Regan Eracs). Initially oriented toward EBM and industrial, the band shifted toward synthpop and electronic fusion in the mid-1990s.

Their early releases, including “Freaks” (1992) and “Human Desolation” (1993), were distributed through Zoth Ommog Records. After a hiatus following their 1996 album “Drawback”, the band returned in 2010 with new member Estefania joining the lineup.

Since their reformation, the band has released several albums on meshwork music, including “Inner Zone Journey” (2010), “The House of Rain” (2012), “Secrets” (2017), and “Transformation” (2020). The current lineup includes André Schmechta (Sevren Ni-Arb) and Estefania. The project continues to explore emotional themes through a hybrid of synthpop, EBM, and darkwave sounds.

