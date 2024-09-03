September 4, 2024

Metamorph offers electropop single ‘Cauldron Bubble Pop’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2024 0

Metamorph

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now is the new – very catchy – Metamorph single “Cauldron Bubble Pop”. The song tells the tale of “a wickedly fun night where we taste pixie sticks and drink potions, where magic cauldron bubbles meet matrix glitches.”

“Cauldron Bubble Pop” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify and has a video to accompany it as well.

About Metamorph

Metamorph was founded in 2016 and stars native New Yorker, multi-range vocalist, flute player and songwriter, Margot Day, who was an integral part of the 80’s NYC goth scene while fronting the legendary band, The Plague with drummers Nick Ferrell (Spahn Ranch) and Damian (Misfits).

Related newsMetamorph returns with all new album 'Hex' - Video out now

Margot Day was bandmates with Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys in her first band Slow Walk 13 and later with Joey Smur Kryzwonski (Motograter) in her project Sacred.

Alongside her in Metamorph are Kurtis Knight and Thaliana. The band recently released a new album titled “HEX” on March 8, 2024, through Distortion Productions.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails) launches very first track from new album ‘Nati Infiniti’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2024 0

Bérèche You releases remix EP ‘Into The Night’ – Out now

jrstange August 30, 2024 0

Frontal Boundary exclusively presents ‘Shutting Down’ music video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 30, 2024 0

You may have missed

Metamorph offers electropop single ‘Cauldron Bubble Pop’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2024 0

Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails) launches very first track from new album ‘Nati Infiniti’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 3, 2024 0

Bérèche You releases remix EP ‘Into The Night’ – Out now

jrstange August 30, 2024 0

Frontal Boundary exclusively presents ‘Shutting Down’ music video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 30, 2024 0

Sjöblom releases new single ‘Dead For Years’ ahead of upcoming album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 30, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights