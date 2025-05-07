Encephalon – Automaton All Along (Digital/CD Album – Artoffact Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Canadian band Encephalon released their fifth album this year, continuing to draw inspiration from existential themes, which they’ve transformed into ten compelling tracks.

More than ever before, Encephalon embraces a kind of ‘freestyle’ approach, rooted in Dark-Electro, EBM, and Industrial guitar power. They skillfully blend these foundations with explicit Cinematic elements and even touches of D’n’B, resulting in an extremely eclectic album that could easily serve as a Soundtrack for a sci-fi film.

The vocal production is equally diverse—ranging from rough and robotic textures to clean, articulate deliveries. Diversity runs like a red thread throughout the album, though I personally gravitate toward the more Electro-oriented tracks. One thing is certain: Encephalon possesses both the talent and precision to execute their vision down to the finest detail. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Synthskin6d”:

https://encephalon.bandcamp.com/track/synthskin6d

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

