February 21, 2026

Metal Disco – Power Hunter (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Werkstatt Recordings)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 21, 2026
Metal Disco
‘Toxic Razor’, best known from the duo Paradox Obscur but also active in numerous other projects, returned last year with a new opus of Metal Disco.

The Greek artist stays true to his modus operandi, recording everything in real time. Musically, Metal Disco remains recognizable, yet it also functions as a kind of laboratory where diverse influences converge. The most surprising development on this release is the inclusion of a guest guitarist, adding a distinctly sharper edge to a few songs. That said, I remain particularly drawn to his ‘pure’ Electro—where older, somewhat ’90s-inspired Techno elements merge with EBM. Toxic Razor once again demonstrates his craftsmanship here, resulting in several strong tracks, some of which are further intensified by his own vocals.

This new work reveals another side of Metal Disco, though the Body-Techno tracks ultimately remain the most compelling. (Rating:7½).

Metal Disco
Listen to “Crooked”:

https://synthesizer.bandcamp.com/track/crooked

