IAMX releases the new digital single “Artificial Innocence” today 20 February 2026, ahead of the European “Artificial Innocence Tour” that starts in March and runs through early April across multiple cities and festivals.

The track appears in studio form on the limited “Unmask EP,” issued in 2025 on Unfall Productions as a four-track CD and 12″ vinyl set, with “Artificial Innocence” being the second track between “Grass Before The Scythe (Art Bleeds Money Rework)” and “Radical Self Love.”

A new music video for “Artificial Innocence” will be launched on 20 February.

IAMX ‘Artificial Innocence European’ tour 2026

The Artificial Innocence tour begins on 14 March 2026 with a top-billed IAMX performance at the EoNLY Festival in Leipzig, Germany, then continues with thirteen club dates across Central and Eastern Europe in cities where IAMX has not appeared for several years. Swedish hauntwave artist aux animaux joins the run as opening act.

The current tour schedule is:

14 March 2026 – Leipzig, DE – EoNLY Festival

16 March 2026 – Gdańsk, PL – Parlament

18 March 2026 – Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert

20 March 2026 – Bucharest, RO – Control Club

21 March 2026 – Belgrade, RS – Dorćol Platz

22 March 2026 – Zagreb, HR – Močvara

24 March 2026 – Ljubljana, SI – Orto Bar

25 March 2026 – Milan, IT – Legend Club

27 March 2026 – Bratislava, SK – Trnko

28 March 2026 – Krems, AT – Stadtsaal

31 March 2026 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

1 April 2026 – Cologne, DE – Die Kantine

3 April 2026 – Zurich, CH – Der Schwarze Ball

4 April 2026 – Mannheim, DE – MS Connexion

Later in 2026, IAMX appears at M’era Luna in Hildesheim (8–9 August) and headlines Infest in Manchester (21–23 August). In autumn, the project returns to Germany for UNITY 2026 in Oberhausen (18–19 September) and Berlin (2–3 October), sharing the bill with VNV Nation, Zeromancer and other acts.

About IAMX

IAMX is the solo project of musician and producer Chris Corner, launched in London, England in 2002 after the hiatus of his former band Sneaker Pimps. From the outset, the project combined synthpop, dark cabaret, industrial and experimental music with a strong visual and performance-art focus.

The first IAMX studio album “Kiss + Swallow” appeared in 2004 on a combination of smaller labels, followed by “The Alternative” in 2006, “Kingdom of Welcome Addiction” in 2009 and “Volatile Times” in 2011. During this period, Corner shifted base to Berlin (2006–2014).

In 2013 IAMX released “The Unified Field,” followed by the more synth-driven “Metanoia” in 2015 and the instrumental-leaning “Unfall” in 2017, before returning with the full-length “Alive In New Light” in 2018 and the acoustic reinterpretation album “Echo Echo” in 2020. Across these releases, the project has worked with labels including 61seconds, Major Records, Orphic and Corner’s own imprint Unfall Productions.

“Fault Lines¹” followed in 2023 and “Fault Lines²” in 2024.

