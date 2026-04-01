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Syrian-Armenian-American singer and producer KÁRYYN has released “END TO KNOWING YOU” as the next preview from “PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL)“, the 10-track album which follows on May 29 via Mute on limited white vinyl, CD and digital.

“END TO KNOWING YOU” is a song about attachment, distance and unresolved connection. The video was conceived by KÁRYYN and directed by Jenna Marsh, produced by Black Dog Films, with choreography by Supple Nam and a featured performance by Danni Spooner.

About the KÁRYYN album ‘PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL)’

KÁRYYN describes the upcoming album as “not as inquiry but as conclusion rendered in sound” and adds that it “is about the forces that hold us, rearrange us, and pull us back together. It’s a framework for understanding my relationship with Self. This record is the sound of my human revolution.”

The album was produced by KÁRYYN and James Ford, with co-production by Hudson Mohawke, and additional production by Jacques Greene, Steve Nalepa, Luca Perry and Duncan Fuller. Strings were played by Raven Bush, the qanun by Maya Youssef. Finally, the mixing was in the hand of Marta Salogni while the mastering was completed by Joker.

The album can already be pre-ordered through Bandcamp and via Mute’s store. Apple Music and Spotify also carry pre-release pages for the record.

<a href="https://karyyn.bandcamp.com/album/physics-universal-love-language-pull" rel="noopener">PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL) by K Á R Y Y N</a>

About KÁRYYN

KÁRYYN is a Syrian-Armenian-American singer, producer and composer based in Los Angeles whose work blends experimental electronic music, voice-driven song structures and sound art.

Her debut album “The Quanta Series” was released in March 2019 after a seven-year writing and recording period. The record, issued via her Antevasin imprint in partnership with Mute, traces a personal journey that began in 2011 after the death of two relatives in Aleppo, when she left Los Angeles for Cherry Valley in upstate New York to work in seclusion. During eighteen months there she wrote early material that would become part of the album.

“The Quanta Series” appeared on compact disc and double vinyl via Mute and collected earlier singles and digital tracks including “Aleppo”, “Today, I Read Your Life Story 11:11”, “Ever” and “Mirror Me”. In 2021, she also appeared on Daniel Avery’s “Fountain of Peace” and on Âme’s “The Witness”.

A steady stream of subsequent releases followed, including the 2024 EP “Calm Kaoss!”, the single “Ground” and the compilation “K Á R Y Y N Remixed”, which gathered reworks of pieces from her catalogue.

KÁRYYN’s collaboration history also includes work with James Ford, whose production role continues on “Physics Universal Love Language (PULL)”. We previously covered her activity in the news item KÁRYYN shares Cosey Fanni Tutti remix of ‘the REAL’, which documented the Cosey Fanni Tutti version of her single “the REAL”.

“PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL)” now follows as her next album-length release on Mute.

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