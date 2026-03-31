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German electro-industrial project Wumpscut and Betonkopf Media, in collaboration with Italian distributor Audioglobe, will issue two limited vinyl editions on 3 April 2026: a light blue LP reissue of the 2005 studio album “Evoke – Provoke” and the new remix double album “Homicide Bajazzo.” Both Wumpscut titles are pressed on 180-gram vinyl in editions of 300 copies.

Wumpscut – ‘Evoke – Provoke’ light blue LP

“Evoke – Provoke” is presented as a single 180-gram light blue LP in a deluxe gatefold sleeve, with a white poly-lined inner sleeve and an A1-sized “Evoke” poster. The edition uses direct metal mastering and comes with a stickered outer sleeve and cello-lined innerbag.

The release marks the first vinyl reissue of Wumpscut’s seventh regular studio album in twenty years. “Evoke” originally appeared on 4 April 2005 via Beton Kopf Media in multiple formats, including CD, 2CD, box set and a white double vinyl edition that bundled extra material and merchandise.

The 2026 LP focuses on the core eleven album tracks including tracks such as “Churist Churist”, “Rush” and “Don’t go,” the latter previously appearing with additional remixes on the US-only EP “Blondi.”

Wumpscut – ‘Homicide Bajazzo’ remix 2LP

“Homicide Bajazzo” arrives as a 2×180-gram black vinyl set, again with direct metal mastering, a 5 mm spine outer sleeve and two separate cello-lined inner sleeves. The edition is also limited to 300 copies worldwide.

The compilation gathers twenty remixes of Wumpscut tracks recorded between 1997 and 2025, drawing on material from albums such as “Böses Junges Fleisch” (also known as “Eevil Young Flesh”) through to the 2025 album “Chew Chew Chew.”

Remix duties are handled by Advent Resilience, Splitter, The Necessary Evil, Cynical Front, Reaktor, Oordrop and others, with several cuts presented in multiple reworked versions.

Tracklist – “Homicide Bajazzo” (2LP)

Side A

A1 Loyal To My Hate (original mix)

A2 Du Neger (Advent Resilience remix)

A3 Silent Running (The Necessary Evil remix)

A4 Burial On Demand (Splitter remix)

A5 Measure Of Hope (Cynical Front Floorshow remix)

Side B

B1 The Show Will Go On (original mix)

B2 Du Hast Kein Herz (Splitter remix)

B3 Ich Will Dich (Advent Resilience remix)

B4 Churist Churist (Recently Deceased remix)

B5 We Are Immortal (Splitter remix)

Side C

C1 Das Deutsche Schwert (Advent Resilience remix)

C2 Du Hast Kein Herz (Splitter remix)

C3 Tanz Den Tod (Reaktor Totentanz remix)

C4 Giftkeks (Advent Resilience Mortified remix)

C5 Tanz Den Tod (Advent Resilience remixu)

Side D

D1 Killuh (Oordrop remix)

D2 Killing A Spider (The Necessary Evil MDMA remix)

D3 Killuh (Advent Resilience remix)

D4 The Demon Uterus (The Necessary Evil remix)

D5 Unser Kleiner Weltkrieg (The Necessary Evil remix)

The tracklist highlights the way recent EP material (“Giftkeks”/”Poison Cookie”, “For Those About To Starve”) and album cuts from “Chew Chew Chew” have been re-worked for the dancefloor, aligning with Wumpscut’s long-running DJ-oriented remix practice that dates back to the 1990s.

About Wumpscut

Wumpscut is a German electro-industrial project founded in May 1991 by Bavarian DJ Rudolf “Rudy” Ratzinger, originally based around club work in southern Germany and later associated with Munich and the wider Bavarian scene.

Ratzinger’s early demo “Defcon” (1991) led into the first full-length “Music for a Slaughtering Tribe” in 1993, followed by “Bunkertor 7” in 1995 and “Embryodead” in 1997.

From the mid-1990s onward, he released much of his work through his own label Beton Kopf Media, while Metropolis Records handled several key titles for the US market. Albums such as “Boeses Junges Fleisch” (1999), “Wreath of Barbs” (2001), “Bone Peeler” (2004) and “Evoke” (2005) continued this pattern of parallel European and US editions in CD and vinyl formats.

Later releases extended the catalogue through “Cannibal Anthem” (2006), “Body Census” (2007), “Schädling” (2008), “Fuckit” (2009), “Siamese” (2010), “Schrekk & Grauss” (2011), “Women and Satan First” (2012) and “Madman Szpital” (2013), many of them accompanied by limited box sets and DJ-oriented companion discs.

After the 2014–2015 albums “Bulwark Bazooka” and “BlutSpukerTavern” and the 2016 studio album “Wüterich,” Ratzinger briefly announced an end to new production. But he returned with “Fledermavs 303” in 2021 and a run of EPs and albums including “For Those About To Starve” (2022), “Giftkeks”/”Poison Cookie” (2023), “Schlossgheist” (2024) and “Chew Chew Chew” (2025), many of which were made available via Bandcamp alongside limited physical editions.

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