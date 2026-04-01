Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Spanish futurepop/electropop act Culture Kultür have returned with the single “Atomic Radio“, ahead of the studio album “Atomic”, which is scheduled for June 6 via Caustic Records. The upcoming record is the project’s first full studio album since “Humanity” released in 2019, following the 2025 vinyl compilation “Time”.

<a href="https://causticrecords.bandcamp.com/track/culture-kult-r-atomic-radio" rel="noopener">CULTURE KULTÜR "Atomic Radio" by Culture Kultür</a>

Caustic Records will present the launch concert for Culture Kultür’s new album “Atomic” on June 6, the same day as the album’s official release. During the event, attendees will be able to buy the new album in advance at the label’s stand. Physical tickets for this event will be available soon at RARA AVIS, while online tickets are already available via Entradium.com.

The show will also mark the exclusive Spanish live premiere of “Atomic”, giving the audience the first chance to hear the new material on stage alongside songs from the band’s back catalog.

Caustic Records will release more details on edition formats, exclusive content, and preorder dates in the coming days.

About Culture Kultür

Culture Kultür was formed in Málaga, Spain, in 1992 with Salva Maine on vocals, Josua on programming and production, and Distortiongirl as live keyboardist.

Before the Out Of Line years, the project released the “F.T.W.” EP in 1993, “Spike” and “Rev.-Time” in 1996, “Default” in 1997, and the album “Bump!” in 1998.

1999 marked a turning point as Salva Maine joined as permanent vocalist, and the band issued “Manifesto”, “Reflex”, and “DNA Slaves”. The same year also brought the “Tierra Eléctrica” European tour with Hocico and KIFOTH, later documented on the limited live CD “Tierra Electrica ’99′”.

Other releases that followed include “Revenge” in 2001, “Combat!” in 2002, “Reborn” in 2005, “Spirit” in 2010, and “Humanity” in 2019. In 2025, the trio returned with the limited vinyl compilation “Time” which collected material from their early days in the ’90s up to their most recent work. And now the project is set to follow that release with the new studio album “Atomic” in June 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)