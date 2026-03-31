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The Los Angeles project Holy Sun Opera House has released “Latched On,” the second single from their self-titled debut album which is due on May 15, 2026 via Hologram Opera. The album will be available in vinyl, cassette, CD, and digital formats.

About the track, the band says this: “The song is a depiction of the compulsive psyche as a physical entity residing in The Holy Sun Opera House. The entity is a permanent fixture there, and is relentless. It is endlessly present, awake, and draining. It feeds off the anxiety and grows stronger with each thought. It is truly latched on.”

The album was self-produced and is built around recurring dreams of singer Krissy Barker. The band combines electro, darkwave, and contemporary classical elements. For this track the album is more focused on the classical side of the band.

<a href="https://holysunoperahouse.bandcamp.com/album/the-holy-sun-opera-house" rel="noopener">The Holy Sun Opera House by Holy Sun Opera House</a>

About Holy Sun Opera House

Holy Sun Opera House is a Los Angeles project built around classically trained soprano and drummer Krissy Barker and composer/music director dl Salo. Barker played with Object as Subject (bass, synth, and vocals), while Salo worked with Saint Genet, Earth and Ceremony, Cowboy Cinema, and A Story of Rats. The latter was a duo with Garek J Druss.

The project’s first recorded release was the two-track “Attic EP,” a two-track single issued on December 9, 2023 through Bandcamp. They also set up the Los Angeles-based Hologram Opera label which is run by former Stereolab keyboardist Morgane Lhote, Krissy Barker and dl Salo. Besides this project, the label releases material from Garek J Druss, Yoann Pisterman, and Hologram Teen.

<a href="https://holysunoperahouse.bandcamp.com/album/attic-ep" rel="noopener">Attic EP by Holy Sun Opera House</a>

In March 2026, the group began the rollout for the debut album with “Voice of Gob.”

<a href="https://holysunoperahouse.bandcamp.com/track/voice-of-gob" rel="noopener">Voice of Gob by Holy Sun Opera House</a>

While the project remains a duo in its core they have been working with a revolving cast of collaborators, singers, and performers. Their debut self-titled album follows on May 15, 2026 via Hologram Opera.

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