Mesh – The Truth Doesn’t Matter (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Dependent Records)

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Time flies, and it has already been ten years since Mesh released their previous album, “Looking Skyward”. The band, led by Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn, returns after two earlier singles with “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, an album featuring no fewer than 16 tracks, available in a deluxe edition with additional material—primarily alternative edits. As the title suggests, it deals with lies spreading through the current zeitgeist.

Musically, Mesh remains true to the successful formula they introduced more than 30 years ago. It is a highly distinctive form of Electro-Pop that can sound somewhat dark and sometimes even aggressive, thanks to the addition of an EBM-style bass line, yet the melodic choruses—perfect for singing along at the top of your lungs—are carefully crafted. The melodic aspect is also strengthened by the guitar, which often sounds unobtrusive in the overall mix, yet is an essential element of Mesh’s sound and passionate approach. On top of that, there is the unique voice of Mark Hockings, who has lost none of his original charisma and power. Once again, Mesh has delivered several brilliant songs with the necessary care, power, and talent. The already well-known “Exile” remains a gem, but the album contains several others, ranging from heavier tracks to softer, dreamier songs that simply sound beautiful and sensitive. The album also includes several short instrumental interludes that do not add much real value, but there is still plenty of beauty to discover on this new work.

Mesh is back with another brilliant record, as they have delivered many times before. Without a doubt, a new masterpiece. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Exile”:

https://mesh-uk.bandcamp.com/track/exile-1

Related newsMesh present new video single 'Hey Stranger' from upcoming album 'The Truth Doesn't Matter' I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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