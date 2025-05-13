Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

British dark synthpop duo Mesh will return to the stage in April 2026 with a newly announced European tour titled “The Truth Doesn’t Matter.” The tour will include eight shows in Germany and one date in the Czech Republic, with performances set in Oberhausen, Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Prague, Munich, Frankfurt, Cologne, and Hannover.

The tour is scheduled in advance of Mesh’s forthcoming studio album, which will be officially announced later this year. According to the band, these concerts will mark a continuation of their electronic sound evolution and serve as a prelude to the new material currently in production.

The announcement follows the release of the remastered 25th anniversary edition of their 1999 sophomore album “The Point at Which It Falls Apart.” This new version was issued on November 22, 2024 via Dependent Records and is available as a 48-page 2CD hardcover artbook. The reissue includes all twelve original tracks, newly remastered by Olaf Wollschläger at Cottonbeat Studio in Germany.

Confirmed tour dates – Mesh live in Europe 2026

02 APR – Oberhausen (DE), Kulttempel

03 APR – Berlin (DE), Huxleys

04 APR – Hamburg (DE), Docks

05 APR – Leipzig (DE), Felsenkeller

06 APR – Prague (CZ), Lucerna Music Bar

08 APR – Munich (DE), Backstage

09 APR – Frankfurt (DE), Batschkapp

10 APR – Cologne (DE), Carlswerk Victoria

11 APR – Hannover (DE), Pavillon

About Mesh

Mesh was formed in 1991 in Bristol, UK by vocalist and guitarist Mark Hockings and keyboardist Richard Silverthorn. Neil Taylor later joined on keyboards. The band’s early output included the “Fragile” EP (1994) and debut album “In This Place Forever” (1996). Their second album, “The Point at Which It Falls Apart,” released in 1999, marked a key turning point, both artistically and commercially.

In 2002, Mesh signed with a major label for “Who Watches Over Me,” and their 2006 album “We Collide” was produced by Gareth Jones (Depeche Mode). Later releases included “A Perfect Solution” (2009), “Automation Baby” (2013), and “Looking Skyward” (2016).

They expanded their live lineup with drummer Sean Suleman and keyboardist Vaughn George, who joined in 2023. As of 2025, Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn are finalizing material for their next studio album.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)