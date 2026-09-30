September 30, 2026

Merciful Nuns – Liber Kvltanae (Digital/CD Album + Book – Solar Lodge)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 30, 2026
Merciful Nuns – "Liber Kvltanae" album cover
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This release is essentially a concept piece comprising a substantial 120-page book and an accompanying Soundtrack. Merciful Nuns needs no introduction by now, and their driving force, Artaud Seth, has found the perfect vehicle here to further flesh out his “Kvltan” universe.

Related newsMerciful Nuns close the 'Kvltan' saga with 'Nebulae'

The book serves as a guide to the ancient civilization known as Kvltan, which predates known human civilization by a vast margin. It suggests that humanity’s origins lie much further back in space and time than we realize. It is a mythological narrative in which ancient gods, lost knowledge and rituals, portals to other dimensions, dream worlds, and much more converge. Central to this are the ‘Oneironauts’—individuals capable of entering other realms of consciousness through their dreams. The book constantly straddles the boundary between dream and reality, life and death, past and future. It acts as a narrative guide to which Merciful Nuns have composed the accompanying music.

The release features a 33-minute-and-33-second track divided into four parts, followed by a second track. The first piece is particularly intriguing, sounding like a genuine film score—a departure from the German band’s usual style. It is entirely Cinematic in nature, defined by an omnipresent ritualistic atmosphere that gradually evolves. Spoken-word elements are incorporated alongside deep, rumbling vocals, while the use of strings further reinforces the Soundtrack aesthetic. To my ears, this piece complements the book perfectly. The second track feels more familiar, offering a blend of Metal guitar and Gothic atmosphere, topped off by Artaud Seth’s deep, charismatic vocals. Beyond the power of the guitars, the track is further enriched by piano passages.

Fans of Merciful Nuns may find themselves faced with a somewhat atypical work here, but it fits perfectly within the band’s ritualistic dynamic. Moreover, the book itself is a relatively quick read, making the entire release an intriguing and immersive experience for anyone willing to step into the mysterious world of Kvltan. (Rating:7½).

Watch the clip for “Black Monoliths”:

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