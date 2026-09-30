Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This release is essentially a concept piece comprising a substantial 120-page book and an accompanying Soundtrack. Merciful Nuns needs no introduction by now, and their driving force, Artaud Seth, has found the perfect vehicle here to further flesh out his “Kvltan” universe.

The book serves as a guide to the ancient civilization known as Kvltan, which predates known human civilization by a vast margin. It suggests that humanity’s origins lie much further back in space and time than we realize. It is a mythological narrative in which ancient gods, lost knowledge and rituals, portals to other dimensions, dream worlds, and much more converge. Central to this are the ‘Oneironauts’—individuals capable of entering other realms of consciousness through their dreams. The book constantly straddles the boundary between dream and reality, life and death, past and future. It acts as a narrative guide to which Merciful Nuns have composed the accompanying music.

The release features a 33-minute-and-33-second track divided into four parts, followed by a second track. The first piece is particularly intriguing, sounding like a genuine film score—a departure from the German band’s usual style. It is entirely Cinematic in nature, defined by an omnipresent ritualistic atmosphere that gradually evolves. Spoken-word elements are incorporated alongside deep, rumbling vocals, while the use of strings further reinforces the Soundtrack aesthetic. To my ears, this piece complements the book perfectly. The second track feels more familiar, offering a blend of Metal guitar and Gothic atmosphere, topped off by Artaud Seth’s deep, charismatic vocals. Beyond the power of the guitars, the track is further enriched by piano passages.

Fans of Merciful Nuns may find themselves faced with a somewhat atypical work here, but it fits perfectly within the band’s ritualistic dynamic. Moreover, the book itself is a relatively quick read, making the entire release an intriguing and immersive experience for anyone willing to step into the mysterious world of Kvltan. (Rating:7½).

Watch the clip for “Black Monoliths”:

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com