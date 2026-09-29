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London duo Placebo release the single “Helen Keller” on 28 September 2026, the same day their 30th Anniversary Tour opened in Porto. The song reworks the piano melody of “H.K. Farewell,” the hidden instrumental from the band’s self-titled 1996 debut album, into a new rock track. “Helen Keller” was recorded in London and produced by Placebo together with Adam Noble, who also mixed it.

Placebo ‘Helen Keller’

Brian Molko described the song as “a new rock song inspired by the piano melody from ‘H.K. Farewell'” and said it is named after one of his favourite people from history. The single is out now on streaming platforms.

The 30th Anniversary Tour opened at the Super Bock Arena in Porto on 28 September and continues in Lisbon, with the setlist drawing on Placebo’s first two albums, “Placebo” (1996) and “Without You I’m Nothing” (1998), including songs the band has not performed regularly in over two decades. Placebo has confirmed that “Helen Keller” will be played live during the tour. UK and Ireland dates follow in late November and early December, including Nottingham, Glasgow and London, with a Latin American leg set for February-March 2027 covering Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

About Placebo

Placebo formed in London in 1994 after vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist-guitarist Stefan Olsdal met at South Kensington tube station. The pair first performed together as Ashtray Heart before adopting the name Placebo. The band released its self-titled debut album in 1996 through Elevator Music, followed by “Without You I’m Nothing” (1998), “Black Market Music” (2000), “Sleeping with Ghosts” (2003), “Meds” (2006), “Battle for the Sun” (2009), “Loud Like Love” (2013) and “Never Let Me Go” (2022).

Matt Lunn has drummed with the band since 2015. On 11 April 2026 Placebo announced “RE:CREATED,” a reworking of the 1996 debut album produced from its original master tapes, led by the single “Nancy Boy (Re:created Version).” “Helen Keller,” released 28 September 2026 as the band’s 30th Anniversary Tour opened in Porto, extends that anniversary chronology with a new song built from a 1996-era melody.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them