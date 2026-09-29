September 29, 2026

Placebo release ‘Helen Keller’ single as 30th Anniversary Tour begins

Britta Pirkko September 29, 2026

Placebo release the single “Helen Keller” on 28 September 2026, built on a piano melody from 1996 B-side “H.K. Farewell,” as their 30th Anniversary Tour opens.

Placebo band photo for the "Helen Keller" single
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London duo Placebo release the single “Helen Keller” on 28 September 2026, the same day their 30th Anniversary Tour opened in Porto. The song reworks the piano melody of “H.K. Farewell,” the hidden instrumental from the band’s self-titled 1996 debut album, into a new rock track. “Helen Keller” was recorded in London and produced by Placebo together with Adam Noble, who also mixed it.

Placebo ‘Helen Keller’

Brian Molko described the song as “a new rock song inspired by the piano melody from ‘H.K. Farewell'” and said it is named after one of his favourite people from history. The single is out now on streaming platforms.

The 30th Anniversary Tour opened at the Super Bock Arena in Porto on 28 September and continues in Lisbon, with the setlist drawing on Placebo’s first two albums, “Placebo” (1996) and “Without You I’m Nothing” (1998), including songs the band has not performed regularly in over two decades. Placebo has confirmed that “Helen Keller” will be played live during the tour. UK and Ireland dates follow in late November and early December, including Nottingham, Glasgow and London, with a Latin American leg set for February-March 2027 covering Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

About Placebo

Placebo formed in London in 1994 after vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and bassist-guitarist Stefan Olsdal met at South Kensington tube station. The pair first performed together as Ashtray Heart before adopting the name Placebo. The band released its self-titled debut album in 1996 through Elevator Music, followed by “Without You I’m Nothing” (1998), “Black Market Music” (2000), “Sleeping with Ghosts” (2003), “Meds” (2006), “Battle for the Sun” (2009), “Loud Like Love” (2013) and “Never Let Me Go” (2022).

Matt Lunn has drummed with the band since 2015. On 11 April 2026 Placebo announced “RE:CREATED,” a reworking of the 1996 debut album produced from its original master tapes, led by the single “Nancy Boy (Re:created Version).” “Helen Keller,” released 28 September 2026 as the band’s 30th Anniversary Tour opened in Porto, extends that anniversary chronology with a new song built from a 1996-era melody.

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