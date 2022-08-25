Max Und Max – World Clash (EP – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Techno-Body. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: “World Clash” is the debut work by the collaborative…
Genre/Influences: Techno-Body.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “World Clash” is the debut work by the collaborative production Max And Max. The project features Maxime Fabre (Crystal Geometry) and Max Durante.
Content: The EP features 3 songs plus 2 remixes. The sound is driven by menacing bass lines appealing to EBM lovers and Industrial sound treatments carried by a danceable kick. I also noticed a few Acid sequences. Remixes have been made by both artists as Crystal Geometry and Max Durante. Notice by the way they each remix a song, which hasn’t been featured as an original edit.
+ + + : This is a fully successful collaboration between both Maxs’. The tracks have been meticulously built up and injected with murderous bass lines and heavy Industrial arrangements. I also like the mysterious kind of flute sound running through “Art & Entertainment”. “Wings” is a heavy piece and definitely a great dancefloor cut. I’m also addicted to the remix of “World Clash” by Crystal Geometry. This artist remains a sound wizard when it comes to exploring the endless possibilities of modular synths.
– – – : The EP is maybe not featuring an ultimate dancefloor cut, but we still get cool and fully enjoyable pieces instead.
Conclusion: This is a great collaboration and I can only encourage Max & Max to renew this experience!
Best songs: “Wings”, “Art & Entertainment”, “World Clash – Crystal Geometry Mix”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/crystalgeometry / www.facebook.com/MAXDURANTE
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
