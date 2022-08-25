Max Und Max – World Clash (EP – Sonic Groove)

August 25, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: “World Clash” is the debut work by the collaborative…

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “World Clash” is the debut work by the collaborative production Max And Max. The project features Maxime Fabre (Crystal Geometry) and Max Durante.

Content: The EP features 3 songs plus 2 remixes. The sound is driven by menacing bass lines appealing to EBM lovers and Industrial sound treatments carried by a danceable kick. I also noticed a few Acid sequences. Remixes have been made by both artists as Crystal Geometry and Max Durante. Notice by the way they each remix a song, which hasn’t been featured as an original edit.

+ + + : This is a fully successful collaboration between both Maxs’. The tracks have been meticulously built up and injected with murderous bass lines and heavy Industrial arrangements. I also like the mysterious kind of flute sound running through “Art & Entertainment”. “Wings” is a heavy piece and definitely a great dancefloor cut. I’m also addicted to the remix of “World Clash” by Crystal Geometry. This artist remains a sound wizard when it comes to exploring the endless possibilities of modular synths.

– – – : The EP is maybe not featuring an ultimate dancefloor cut, but we still get cool and fully enjoyable pieces instead.

Conclusion: This is a great collaboration and I can only encourage Max & Max to renew this experience!

Best songs: “Wings”, “Art & Entertainment”, “World Clash – Crystal Geometry Mix”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/crystalgeometry / www.facebook.com/MAXDURANTE

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with First Aid 4 Souls: ‘There Is Trouble Ahead…’

August 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

August 23, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! launches new video 'Smash the Hope' and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

¡-PAHL-! launches new video ‘Smash the Hope’ and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

August 23, 2022 bernard
Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores 'imaginal' ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album 'The Encrimsoned'

Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores ‘imaginal’ ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album ‘The Encrimsoned’

August 23, 2022 bernard
Black Needle Noise collaborates with Ruby Friedman and Colin McGuinness for 'Fair Winds' single

Black Needle Noise collaborates with Ruby Friedman and Colin McGuinness for ‘Fair Winds’ single

August 23, 2022 bernard