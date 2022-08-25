Nordvargr – Resignation I-II-III (Album – Cyclic Law)

August 25, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Techno, Cinematic. Format: Digital, 3CD, 3Vinyl. Background/Info: Henrik Nordvargr Björkk strikes back with…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Techno, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 3CD, 3Vinyl.

Background/Info: Henrik Nordvargr Björkk strikes back with a new and massive production under his own name. This album features twenty seven songs. The album- and vinyl mixes seem to be different, which makes it even more interesting.

Content: Nordvargr is an artist I’ve always linked with Ultra-Dark-Ambient and Experimental stuff. This work features typical tracks in this genre, but also takes the listener by surprise. Nordvargr mixed his obscure sound atmospheres with Techno kicks. The result is surprising and definitely injecting something new to Techno- and Dark-Ambient genres.

+ + + : The mix of opposite influences -at least 2 styles you don’t really imagine to be complementary, is definitely one of the biggest challenges in the career of Nordvargr. But the Swedish giant is also a genius. He merges both influences with a surprising harmony. You need a few tracks to get used to it, but once you’re in it you’ll realize the originality and efficiency of this sonic osmosis. Some passages are even ending into Trance while the electronic layers remains obscure and creating a tormented atmosphere.

– – – : Three albums is a lot and even if the work is varied, it remains a particular experience in sound, which I’m sure will be not praised by Dark-Ambient ‘purists’.

Conclusion: This album by Nordvargr sounds like dance music for ghosts.

Best songs: “4IV – Rmx”, “3III”, “1I”, “4IV”, “Totem Visitations”, “Evil Eyes Impaled”, “When Serpents Appear – BURG Rmx”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.nordvargr.com / www.facebook.com/hnordvargr

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Click Interview with First Aid 4 Souls: ‘There Is Trouble Ahead…’

August 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

New single and album from UK synthpop act Strange Futures

August 23, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! launches new video 'Smash the Hope' and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

¡-PAHL-! launches new video ‘Smash the Hope’ and performs live at Kunstkraftwerk

August 23, 2022 bernard
Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores 'imaginal' ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album 'The Encrimsoned'

Belgian drone artist Phil Maggi explores ‘imaginal’ ideas of French philosopher Henry Corbin on new album ‘The Encrimsoned’

August 23, 2022 bernard
Black Needle Noise collaborates with Ruby Friedman and Colin McGuinness for 'Fair Winds' single

Black Needle Noise collaborates with Ruby Friedman and Colin McGuinness for ‘Fair Winds’ single

August 23, 2022 bernard