Nordvargr – Resignation I-II-III (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Techno, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 3CD, 3Vinyl.

Background/Info: Henrik Nordvargr Björkk strikes back with a new and massive production under his own name. This album features twenty seven songs. The album- and vinyl mixes seem to be different, which makes it even more interesting.

Content: Nordvargr is an artist I’ve always linked with Ultra-Dark-Ambient and Experimental stuff. This work features typical tracks in this genre, but also takes the listener by surprise. Nordvargr mixed his obscure sound atmospheres with Techno kicks. The result is surprising and definitely injecting something new to Techno- and Dark-Ambient genres.

+ + + : The mix of opposite influences -at least 2 styles you don’t really imagine to be complementary, is definitely one of the biggest challenges in the career of Nordvargr. But the Swedish giant is also a genius. He merges both influences with a surprising harmony. You need a few tracks to get used to it, but once you’re in it you’ll realize the originality and efficiency of this sonic osmosis. Some passages are even ending into Trance while the electronic layers remains obscure and creating a tormented atmosphere.

– – – : Three albums is a lot and even if the work is varied, it remains a particular experience in sound, which I’m sure will be not praised by Dark-Ambient ‘purists’.

Conclusion: This album by Nordvargr sounds like dance music for ghosts.

Best songs: “4IV – Rmx”, “3III”, “1I”, “4IV”, “Totem Visitations”, “Evil Eyes Impaled”, “When Serpents Appear – BURG Rmx”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.nordvargr.com / www.facebook.com/hnordvargr

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw