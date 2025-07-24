Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

UK-based electro-darkwave act Massive Ego has released their new single “Man Become Monster” today via Out Of Line Music. The track is the fourth to be revealed from the band’s forthcoming full-length album and is accompanied by a new music video.

Thematically “Man Become Monster” confronts themes of authoritarianism, war, and ecological collapse. The band explains it like this: “The lyrics point to the role of global political leaders in the escalating instability. There’s no kind in Man. Mankind loses humility. Man lusts over greed, power and control. Man Becomes Monster.”

<a href="https://massiveegoofficial.bandcamp.com/track/man-become-monster" rel="noopener">Man Become Monster by Massive Ego</a>

Frontman Marc Massive explains it further: “It’s important that we, as artists and musicians, use our platforms to speak out about societal issues, and none is more prevalent than the plight we face now as a species. If that steps into political territory, then we shouldn’t be afraid to go there.”

The band describes the single as a warning and call for unity in the face of rising global threats: “If you silence the freethinker, are we too far gone for our recovery?”

The release follows nearly three decades of activity for the group. As Massive Ego approaches its 30th anniversary in 2026.

About Massive Ego

Massive Ego was founded in London, UK, in 1996 by former model and dancer Marc Massive (Marc Vickers). Originally a solo vehicle for club-oriented covers, the project evolved into a darker electronic act over time. Early works included covers like “Planet Earth” and the debut single “You Think You’re a Man”.

In the early 2010s, Massive Ego shifted direction, incorporating darkwave, synthpop, and EBM elements. This transformation coincided with their signing to Out Of Line Music in 2015. The label debut EP “Noise In The Machine” featured new material and remixes from Aesthetic Perfection, Leæther Strip, and others .

Their first full-length album for the label, “Beautiful Suicide“, followed in 2017. It was a 20-track release that featured collaborations with artists such as Chris Pohl (Blutengel) and Maggie K DeMonde. In 2019, Massive Ego released “Church For the Malfunctioned“.

Throughout the years, the lineup expanded to include Olly Frost (drums), Lloyd Price (synths, formerly of Sigue Sigue Sputnik), and Porl Young (guitar/production, also associated with Rosetta Stone).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)