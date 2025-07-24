Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark noise rock/indusgaze duo -ii- (pronounced Two Eyes) have released their new single “The Birth of Venus”, offering a first look at their upcoming album “Apostles of the Flesh”, due out October 3, 2025.

Led by Hélène Ruzic (vocals) and Benjamin Racine (guitar/production), -ii- fuse sensual tension and rhythmic aggression in a self-described “ghost wave” aesthetic. Based in Nancy, France, the project expands into a quartet for the new LP, with the addition of David l’Huillier (drums) and Maxime Keller (Dvne, ex-Tess) on bass and keyboards.

<a href="https://iitwoeyes.bandcamp.com/album/apostles-of-the-flesh" rel="noopener">Apostles of the Flesh by -ii-</a>

“The Birth of Venus” was the first track written with the full lineup and places particular emphasis on rhythm. “Its intention is to translate a certain interest in rhythm,” Racine explains, adding that it is “a prototype of tribal rock emphasizing the strike on the skins more than on the cymbals.”

Originally written as a much heavier piece, the track evolved into a hybrid of dub-like pulsations and tango influences. Racine noted inspirations such as the drummer of Daughters on tracks like “Less Sex” and “Satan in the Wait”, aiming for “a simple but powerful rhythm, based on writing patterns outside of rock.”

According to Ruzic, the song also acts as a vehicle for personal revelation. “I drew on my personal history for the lyrics of ‘The Birth of Venus,’” she says. “I’ve been questioning my sexual orientation since adolescence.” The narrative explores a woman in a heterosexual relationship giving in to the desire to sleep with another woman.

The track’s video, directed by Racine, shows the symbolism of Sandro Botticelli’s famous painting and features Ruzic embodying multiple contemporary Venuses, emphasizing fluid sexuality and rejecting binary norms.

About -ii-

-ii- was founded in Nancy, France, by Hélène Ruzic and Benjamin Racine. The duo coined their sound ‘ghost wave’ or yet ‘indugaze’, blending elements of noise rock, industrial, shoegaze, and dark ambient textures. Their debut LP “Collapse” was independently released in 2022, characterized by dense sonic layering and introspective themes.

For “Apostles of the Flesh”, out October 3, 2025, -ii- expanded into a quartet and refined their sonic identity further, integrating live instrumentation and rhythm-driven experimentation. The current lineup includes Ruzic, Racine, David l’Huillier, and Maxime Keller.

The band cites influences such as Nine Inch Nails, Chelsea Wolfe, Zola Jesus, and HEALTH.

