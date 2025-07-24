The Breath Of Life interview: ‘Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Interview by Seba Dolimont) Since 1985, the Belgian band The Breath Of Life delivers a riveting performance, blending captivating melodies, enchanting ethereal voices and a unique sound blend of cold wave, gothic rock and post punk. Ahead of their upcoming 11th album drop, they celebrated their remarkable 39-year journey with the release of the transcending 40-track anthology “Echoes Of Time”. The quartet make us the honor to reveal an all-new song on the “Resurgence” compilation box! We seized the opportunity to meet their lead singer Isabelle Dekeyser and their bass player Didier Czepczyk for a melancholic look back at the past…

This interview is part of an ongoing interview series that we do in collaboration with Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix for the massive 7CD post-punk / coldwave / minimal electro boxset “Resurgence”. You can order this fine set as a 7CD set or as a download via Bandcamp. This release will NOT be available on Spotify or any other service, except for Bandcamp. <a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/resurgence" rel="noopener">Resurgence by VARIOUS ARTISTS</a>

S+. Could you briefly introduce yourselves in a few words?

Didier Cz : I play music since the late 80’s. I was then about 17 years old. Since then, I’ve played in so many bands that I cannot remember the name of all of them. The most important to me is, for sure, The Breath Of Life. I joined them in 2000 as guitar player. And after the come-back of Phil, I moved to bass guitar. I’ve also been involved in organisation of concerts and festivals in Belgium (« Fantastique Nights » and « Club New Wave » in Brussels, « Trolls And Legend » in Mons). I did writings too … many reviews in paper magazines or webzines (« Peek A Boo », « Kulturo Point » …) and radios (Radio Rectangle …)…

Isabelle : I’m the singer of The Breath of Life since 1985. Originally from Belgium, The Breath Of Life crossed the border very soon and played all over Europe including big events such as Zillo Festival, M’era luna, Castle Party, Whitby Festival, Gothic Autumn Night, Eurorock, Dour Festival, Wave Gotik Treffen, etc. So far, we have 10 full albums + few EP’s…

S+. Tell us more about your current music-related priorities in 2025?

Didier Cz : Stil trying to play and create a music that makes you shiver! Something which could make you love sadness…

Isabelle : We have worked on the The Breath Of Life collection “Echoes Of Time – A 39-Year Musical Anthology” (40 songs and a 40-page booklet) released in early 2024. Then we kept working on new songs we feel from deep inside, recording and sharing them in live performances.

<a href="https://thebreathoflife.bandcamp.com/album/echoes-of-time-a-39-year-musical-anthology" rel="noopener">Echoes Of Time – A 39-Year Musical Anthology by THE BREATH OF LIFE</a>

S+. What do terms like “post punk”, “cold wave”, “new wave”… mean for you in your own musical career?

Didier Cz : I’ve always talked about « New Wave », Younger, I didn’t know about post or cold wave. These are just nuances … Like gloss, satin or matt colours.

Isabelle : the importance of this genre of music goes beyond my musical career. I was 13 when I discovered that music and I knew that was the music I could feel and enjoy the most. That music made and make me feel alive.

S+. According to you, which elements made these good old days so special?

Didier Cz : My age, I was young at that time … A real rookie in life. I didn’t know anything. But I didn’t care. When you got nothing, … You got power.

Isabelle : I would say the discovery of new sounds, new rhythms, new style, much more creativity, the real singularity of some bands, a deeper world, freedom, the friendship, the excitement while watching live bands, paper magazines, …

S+. And what are for you the main similarities and differences between today’s alternative music scene anno 2025 and what it used to be back then in the late 70’s/early 80’s?

Didier Cz : One big difference to me : Internet and social medias on the web. You can promote yourself in a way which was not conceivable in the eighties. Sending a letter takes more time and energy than a fucking mail.

S+. If you could describe this musical movement with only a few words only, what would you say?

Didier Cz : Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny.

