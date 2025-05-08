Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Athens-based electronic-pop duo Marva Von Theo has just released their new single “The Woman I Left Behind”. The track previews their third full-length album “We Were Never Lost”, expected in late 2025.

The new single was produced by Foinidis with mastering handled by George Priniotakis at Artracks Recording Studio.

A video for the single “The Woman I Left Behind” has also been released. The official music video, directed by John Karabelas, visualizes the song’s themes through a cyclical narrative that moves between dystopian landscapes and futuristic interiors. It features cinematography by Zaphiris Epaminondas and Yiotis Vrantzas, with editing by Karabelas.

Musically “The Woman I Left Behind” blends synthpop, art-pop, progressive-pop, and cinematic textures. Thematically the song explores emotional struggle, self-forgiveness, and rebirth. According to the band, the titular “woman” represents a symbolic figure of inner strength and hope, urging the narrator to “defy the order of things and seek meaning despite despair.”

About Marva Von Theo

Marva Von Theo is an Athens-based electronic-pop duo formed in 2017 by Marva Voulgari (vocals, piano) and Theo Foinidis (synths, production). Their debut album “Dream Within A Dream” was released in 2018, followed by “Afterglow” in 2021 on Shades of Sound and Wave Records. Their third album “We Were Never Lost” is set for release in late 2025.

The duo’s sound combines electronic, acoustic, and orchestral elements . They have opened for artists including Trentemøller and Hooverphonic and performed at European festivals such as Release Athens (alongside Leftfield, Stereo Nova, and Boy Harsher), Linecheck in Milan, Nocturnal Culture Night in Germany, and the Athens Digital Arts Festival.

<a href="https://marvavontheo.bandcamp.com/album/marva-von-theo-full-band-live-at-six-d-o-g-s-athens-2022">Marva Von Theo | Full Band Live at six d.o.g.s (Athens, 2022) by Marva Von Theo</a>

Marva Von Theo also staged conceptual, site-specific performances such as “Sonus Naturalis” at Fournos Theatre and “Atmospheres” at the Anglican Church of Athens.

