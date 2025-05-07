Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Colorado-based deathrock band WitchHands has released “Vox Nihili“, a newly re-recorded version of their 2018 debut “A Voice and Nothing More”. The album is self-released digitally via Bandcamp and Spotify.

The new edition features updated arrangements, faster tempos, and revised structures using the current 2025 lineup. Some tracks, including “Ozymandias”, “Mephisto”, and “Derelict”, have been re-polished, while others like “Belie” and “Night Falls” have undergone structural changes. The album also includes a reworked cover of Wilson Pickett’s “In the Midnight Hour”.

One of the most significant changes is the absence of keyboards or synthesizers. “For the first time on any of our releases, not a single track has synths or keys,” the band says.

Vocalist Ryan Flint: “The tumultuous times in the United States have seemingly been a part of our conscience since forming the band. All our work deals in dark, existential themes and it’s an expression of being aware of the world and its hard times. There’s horror and beauty. And it’s worth fighting for.”

<a href="https://witchhandsdxr.bandcamp.com/album/vox-nihili">Vox Nihili by WitchHands</a>

About WitchHands

WitchHands formed in 2016 in Colorado, United States. The band blends deathrock, gothic rock, and post-punk, often incorporating D-beat rhythms and chorus-heavy guitars. The original lineup drew inspiration from artists like T.S.O.L., Killing Joke, Rudimentary Peni, and .45 Grave.

Their early work was self-distributed and over time, the band transitioned to a heavier, more melodic sound, drawing comparisons to Samhain, The Cult, Atriarch.

Following their 2018 debut “A Voice and Nothing More”, the band released several digital singles and live recordings. By 2025, the group had dropped the use of keyboards entirely and focused on a rawer instrumental style.

The current lineup includes Ryan Flint on vocals, alongside new members Brian “Sleazy B”on drums and production, and Dæmien Alexander plus Danny Vigilante on bass and guitar. Keyboard duties were discontinued after earlier members left the group.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

