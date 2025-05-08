Louis De Tomasso – Messier Object (Digital EP – Space Factory Records)
British producer Louis Rodgers, known under the alias Louis De Tomaso, released this EP on the French label Space Factory at the end of last year.
The four tracks are clearly rooted in Techno but are shaped in a personal and diverse way. The first two tracks feel somewhat restrained, but the EP truly comes to life in the second half. Here, we enter a darker realm of Techno, characterized by heavy, EBM-inspired basslines.
In conclusion, the EP offers two tracks that serve as a warm-up, followed by two solid, pounding dancefloor cuts. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Neon Genesis”:
