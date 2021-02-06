Marilyn Manson dropped by long-time manager Tony Ciulla after more than 25 years

The fallout for Marilyn Manson amid sexual abuse claims is getting increasingly worrying. It’s now been announced that Manson’s longtime manager Tony Ciulla has now also cut all ties with the musician.

Tony Ciulla managed Manson for more than 25 years but he has now taken his hands off his protégée after multiple women accused Manson of sexually and physically abusing them.

Ciulla is the founder of the Los Angeles-based music management company Ciulla Management established in 1996 and was also manager for Nothing Records. Besides Manson Ciulla also handled such clients as The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rob Zombie, First Aid Kit, and Tove Lo.