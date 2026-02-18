Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The French alternative / industrial rock band Bottle Next have released the new five-track EP “Echoes of life” via Le Cri du Charbon. The record is out now on CD digisleeve, black 12″ vinyl and as a digital release.

“Echoes of life” collects the recent singles “Hostile”, “On & On”, “Scorn” and “Half Wit” alongside “Dance Of Love”.

<a href="https://bottlenext.bandcamp.com/album/echoes-of-life" rel="noopener">Echoes of life by Bottle Next</a>

The recordings combine drums tracked at Ohmnibus Studio with Greg Aliot and vocals recorded at Convulsound Studio with Thibaud Bernard. Guitars, bass and keyboards were recorded at home by Bottle Next before mixing and mastering at Convulsound Studio, again by Thibaud Bernard.

About Bottle Next

Bottle Next are a French band from Lyon who originally emerged as a guitar-and-drums hard-folk duo mixing amplified acoustic guitar, groove-driven drumming and rock vocals.

The core of the project formed in the early 2010s, by which time guitarist / singer and saxophonist Pierre Rettien and drummer / sampler operator Martin Ecuer had already been working together for several years. In 2011 they recorded their first songs in a studio in the Ardèche, then moved towards a first long-form release. Bottle Next released their self-titled recording “Bottle Next” in 2014.

A crowdfunding campaign in 2016 outlined plans for a debut album titled “Bad Horses” which followed in 2017. The “Bonus & B-sides” collection in 2018 gathered additional studio tracks and live recordings from the “Bad Horses”, with the material mixed by Daniel Bergstrand and published under Le Cri du Charbon.

The band then shifted towards a more explicitly modern metal and industrial-inflected direction with the album “drift” in 2020 and the single “Superorder” the same year, both again released via Le Cri du Charbon. In 2022 they issued the live album “The Drifted Live”.

From 2020 onwards Bottle Next expanded from a duo to a quintet. Pierre Rettien moved from acoustic guitar to bass and vocals, joined by an electric guitarist, an additional acoustic guitarist and a percussionist / machinist / keyboard player.

By the end of 2025 the new formation had issued four digital singles: “Hostile”, “On & On”, “Scorn” and “Half Wit”. Each were accompanied by official videos. The 2026 EP “Echoes of life” gatheres the singles and “Dance Of Love” into a single, label-backed physical and digital edition.

