Karpe Diem Records has announced a new deluxe edition of Marilyn Manson’s unofficial live LP “Dead to the World Live 1996”, due 5 December 2025 as a limited smoke-marbled LP+book set. The new pressing follows the transparent red marbled version, first offered in early 2025 on 299 copies and now sold out. The material is taken from the “Dead to the World” tour in support of “Antichrist Superstar”, with audio sourced from the original live video and the “Remix and Repent” EP.

The deluxe edition is limited to 149 copies on smoke marbled vinyl and comes with an LP-sized eight-page colour booklet, poster and postcards. As with the earlier red edition, the LP sits inside a plain black inner sleeve, while the vinyl and booklet are housed together in an outer plastic bag with sticker artwork referencing the “Antichrist Superstar” tour.

Note that the Karpe Diem editions are unofficial releases, and that the label material itself describes the live LP as a bootleg sourced from fan-market material rather than an official Interscope/Nothing reissue.

The recording documents performances from 1995–1997, using audio extracted and remastered from the “Dead to the World” VHS, with “Dried Up, Tied and Dead to the World” taken from the “Remix and Repent” EP. The tracklist focuses on material from “Antichrist Superstar” plus earlier singles and the Eurythmics cover “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”: “Angel with the Scabbed Wings”, “Lunchbox”, “Kinderfeld”, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”, “Apple of Sodom”, “Antichrist Superstar”, “The Beautiful People”, “Irresponsible Hate Anthem”, “1996” and the bonus cut “Dried Up, Tied & Dead to the World”.

About Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson began his career in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1989 as Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids, founded by vocalist Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson) and guitarist Scott Putesky (Daisy Berkowitz). Early line-ups also included Olivia Newton Bundy, Zsa Zsa Speck, Gidget Gein and Madonna Wayne Gacy, with the group building a regional following via shock-driven live shows before signing to Trent Reznor’s Nothing imprint under Interscope. The debut album “Portrait of an American Family” arrived in 1994, followed by the breakthrough “Antichrist Superstar” in 1996 and the “Dead to the World” tour, which was documented on an official live VHS released in 1998.

Through the late 1990s and early 2000s the band moved from industrial metal and shock rock into glam-influenced and conceptual territory with “Mechanical Animals” (1998) and “Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death)” (2000), followed by “The Golden Age of Grotesque” (2003), “Eat Me, Drink Me” (2007), “The High End of Low” (2009), “Born Villain” (2012), “The Pale Emperor” (2015), “Heaven Upside Down” (2017) and “We Are Chaos” (2020). In 2024 the group released its twelfth studio album “One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1” via Nuclear Blast, produced by Marilyn Manson and Tyler Bates, with Gil Sharone on drums and sessions recorded at The Abattoir and major Los Angeles studios.

Over time Marilyn Manson evolved from a full band into a project centred on Warner with revolving collaborators. Line-ups have featured musicians such as Twiggy Ramirez, John 5, Ginger Fish, Tim Sköld and later Tyler Bates, alongside touring players for recent albums and the “One Assassination Under God” tour.

Since 2021 Manson has been in the press for reported abuse allegations from several former partners, including actor Evan Rachel Wood. Warner has denied the accusations. Following a four-year investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined in early 2025 to file criminal charges, citing statutes of limitation and insufficient evidence for prosecution, though the allegations led to cancellations, dropped shows and the termination of earlier label and management relationships.

