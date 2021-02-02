Loma Vista Recordings drops Marilyn Manson following Evan Rachel Woods’ abuse allegations

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson from his artist roster in the wake of abuse allegations made by Evan Rachel Woods and four other women (Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan and Gabriella).

Manson was not signed directly to the label; he instead owns the rights to his last three albums, and licensed them to the label. Loma Vista issued a statement which said they would “cease to further promote his current album effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

In further fall-out news, he was also axed from the TV shows “American Gods” and “Creepshow”.

On February 1, 2021, Manson’s former partner and fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse. Writing in a statement on Instagram, she said: “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Manson from his side has denied the accusations, and describes them as “horrible distortions of reality… my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”