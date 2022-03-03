Marilyn Manson sues ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood over rape and assault allegations

The Marilyn Manson abuse saga continues as Manson has decided to give his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood a taste of his own medicine. Wood publicly accused Manson of abuse last year. In response, Manson is suing the actress. The singer believes that Wood wants to put him in a bad light.

Brian Warner, the real name of Marilyn Manson, filed the complaint Wednesday morning. According to the singer, the allegations are not true. In addition, Wood is in his eyes “responsible for ruining his career”. The American singer also believes that Wood’s girlfriend Illma Gore, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship, incited her against him to spread rape stories. Gore would also have impersonated an FBI agent and would then have forged a letter stating that the alleged victims of the singer were in danger.

The complaint also states that Wood and Gore created a fake email address that makes it look like Manson sent her pornography. According to Manson’s lawyers Wood also never reported sexual abuse or sexually inadmissible behavior when she was in a relationship with Manson between 2006 and 2010. And Wood also has never reported anything in the years since their breakup. The actress would only have spoken out about the alleged facts after Gore came into her life.