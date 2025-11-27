December 3, 2025

Rina Pavar – Six (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 27, 2025
Rina Pavar
“Six” is the second album by German artist Rina Pavar. Released earlier this year, it features nine songs revolving around memories, visions, and encounters.

With this release, the artist further refines the style and musical signature introduced on her debut. She delivers a minimalist form of Electro-Wave, saturated with dark atmospheres and her sterile yet sensual vocals. The songs clearly bear an ‘80s influence, highlighted by various vintage sound constructions and effects. Rina Pavar doesn’t get lost in unnecessary details or overly complex structures; instead, she reveals a subtlety through isolated sounds and carefully executed arrangements. Perhaps the only drawback is that the album contains only nine tracks.

Rina Pavar confirms the potential shown on her debut and returns with a strong successor. (Rating:8).

Watch the clip from “Six”:

Rina-Pavar-Interview-01
