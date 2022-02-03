Marilyn Manson again working with Kanye West despite ongoing rape accusations

Kanye West, who nowadays goes through life as Ye, is working with Marilyn Manson after all for his new album “Donda 2”. Last year, the two already joined forces, which caused the rapper a lot of criticism since Manson has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.

One of these women is his former partner, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. She accused Manson of abuse and manipulation last year. After that, other women came forward with accusations against the musician. “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco for instance is sued Warner for assault, abuse and human trafficking.

But back to the musical duo. For his earlier album “Donda”, Ye made the song “Jail Pt 2” together with Manson. “Donda” producer Digital Nas has told the entertainment magazine ‘Rolling Stone’ that he often sees the musician in the studio: “Marilyn works there on ‘Donda 2’ like every single day.”

Here’s what “Jail Pt 2” sounds like…