October 28, 2026

Mareux releases new single ‘Cadillac Casket’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 28, 2026

Los Angeles darkwave artist Mareux released the single “Cadillac Casket” on 23 October, produced by Elliott Kozel, ahead of a new album.

Mareux releases new single 'Cadillac Casket'
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Los Angeles darkwave artist Mareux released the single “Cadillac Casket” on 23 October, the first preview of a new album following 2025’s “Nonstop Romance.”

Mareux, the stage name of musician Aryan Ashtiani, wrote “Cadillac Casket” on piano before developing it with producer Elliott Kozel, known for his work with Rosalía, Eartheater and Provoker. The track returns to a darker tone than “Nonstop Romance,” blending post-punk’s romantic severity with the mechanical precision of French electro.

The official lyric video premiered the same day on Mareux’s YouTube channel. No title or release date has been announced yet for the next album.

About Mareux

Mareux is the stage name of Los Angeles musician Aryan Ashtiani, who has recorded under the name since 2013. He released the EPs “Decade” (2013) and “Predestiny” (2020) before a 2015 cover of The Cure’s “The Perfect Girl” went viral on TikTok in 2021, reaching roughly 2.3 billion video plays by 2022 and more than 250 million Spotify streams by May 2023, and charting at No. 35 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 14 on the UK Independent Singles Breakers Chart. The accompanying 2022 video starred Violet Chachki. Ashtiani’s debut album, “Lovers From the Past,” followed on 5 May 2023 through Warner Records, preceded by the singles “Glass” (featuring King Woman), “Night Vision,” “Lovers From the Past” and “Little Lies”, which Side-Line covered ahead of his 2023 Coachella appearance. His second album, “Nonstop Romance,” arrived in 2025. “Cadillac Casket,” released 23 October 2026, is Mareux’s first new single since that album.

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