Mareux releases new single ‘Cadillac Casket’

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Los Angeles darkwave artist Mareux released the single “Cadillac Casket” on 23 October, the first preview of a new album following 2025’s “Nonstop Romance.”

Mareux, the stage name of musician Aryan Ashtiani, wrote “Cadillac Casket” on piano before developing it with producer Elliott Kozel, known for his work with Rosalía, Eartheater and Provoker. The track returns to a darker tone than “Nonstop Romance,” blending post-punk’s romantic severity with the mechanical precision of French electro.

The official lyric video premiered the same day on Mareux’s YouTube channel. No title or release date has been announced yet for the next album.

About Mareux

Mareux is the stage name of Los Angeles musician Aryan Ashtiani, who has recorded under the name since 2013. He released the EPs “Decade” (2013) and “Predestiny” (2020) before a 2015 cover of The Cure’s “The Perfect Girl” went viral on TikTok in 2021, reaching roughly 2.3 billion video plays by 2022 and more than 250 million Spotify streams by May 2023, and charting at No. 35 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and No. 14 on the UK Independent Singles Breakers Chart. The accompanying 2022 video starred Violet Chachki. Ashtiani’s debut album, “Lovers From the Past,” followed on 5 May 2023 through Warner Records, preceded by the singles “Glass” (featuring King Woman), “Night Vision,” “Lovers From the Past” and “Little Lies”, which Side-Line covered ahead of his 2023 Coachella appearance. His second album, “Nonstop Romance,” arrived in 2025. “Cadillac Casket,” released 23 October 2026, is Mareux’s first new single since that album.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com