Reversed Chakra release single ‘Stars Are Forever’

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Florence and London-based band Reversed Chakra released the single “Stars Are Forever” on 23 October through Dungeon Media, the first single from their forthcoming debut album, “Healing Heart Rehab,” set for 2027.

Paul Reeve and Leo Martera produced and tracked the song; John Fryer produced and mixed it; Marco Malavasi, Leonardo Martera and Alan Douches mastered it at West West Side Music. Reversed Chakra’s lineup is Justin Brett on vocals, Alice Bianconcini on guitars, synthesizers and piano, Carlo Bellotti on bass, synthesizers and piano, Leo Martera on drums, and Marco Malavasi on synthesizers and piano. On Bandcamp, the band describes the song as built “around tension, resistance and emotional release,” reflecting “the struggle to hold on to something meaningful while everything around us seems determined to pull it apart.”

<a href="https://reversedchakra.bandcamp.com/track/stars-are-forever" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stars Are Forever by Reversed Chakra</a>

An official video, posted the same day, sets the song to a series of neon animations. “This video is not simply a visual accompaniment to the song,” director Charly said of the clip.

About Reversed Chakra

Reversed Chakra is a band based between Florence, Italy, and London, UK, blending indie rock, darkwave and post-rock. The lineup comprises vocalist Justin Brett, guitarist and keyboardist Alice Bianconcini, bassist and keyboardist Carlo Bellotti, drummer Leo Martera and keyboardist Marco Malavasi. Through Dungeon Media, the band released the singles “Game of Chess,” “All the Way Down” and “Dust,” followed by the EP “Rarefied” on 1 November 2025, which included a reworked version of Duran Duran’s “The Wild Boys.” “Stars Are Forever,” released 23 October 2026, is the first single from Reversed Chakra’s forthcoming debut album, “Healing Heart Rehab,” expected in 2027.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com