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Los Angeles post-punk project Omnihell has announced its “Blood Work” EP, tied to a debut live performance at El Cid in Los Angeles on 22 January 2027. The announcement follows the single “Handcuffed to the Steering Wheel”, released 13 October through Bandcamp.

“Handcuffed to the Steering Wheel” pairs jangling guitar lines with a steady backbeat and heavily echoed vocals. Julian Ash, the musician behind Omnihell, wrote and produced the track; Blake Dimas plays drums on the recording, and Auragraph handled mastering. The single is also available on Spotify.

<a href="https://omnihell.bandcamp.com/track/handcuffed-to-the-steering-wheel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Handcuffed to the Steering Wheel by Omnihell</a>

The 22 January show, presented by Minty Boi, will be Omnihell’s first live performance with a full band. No release date has been set yet for “Blood Work.”

About Omnihell

Omnihell is the Los Angeles-based project of musician and producer Julian Ash. The project released its eleven-track debut album, “Extreme Suffering,” on 20 February 2026, written, recorded and mixed by Ash and mastered by Auragraph. Omnihell returned on 13 October 2026 with the standalone single “Handcuffed to the Steering Wheel,” featuring drummer Blake Dimas. The project now moves toward its first live show, at El Cid in Los Angeles on 22 January 2027, presented by Minty Boi, alongside the newly announced “Blood Work” EP.

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