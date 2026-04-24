Maninkari – L’Océan Rêve Dans Sa Loisiveté 4th-Session (Digital/CD Album – Rope Worm)

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The French duo Maninkari, consisting of brothers Frédéric and Olivier Charlot, have been active under the name Maninkari for quite a few years, alongside various other projects. Their first work dates back to 2007. With this latest opus—their first on Rope Worm—they deliver the fourth installment in the series “L’Océan Rêve Dans Sa Loisiveté”.

The nine tracks are untitled, which, in a sense, creates a fairly compact whole. Each part feels like a puzzle piece that ultimately merges into a cohesive entity. Maninkari’s style remains something of an enigma—above all, a blend of influences shaped through improvisation. Atmosphere—often infused with Eastern elements—plays a central role in the compositions. This is constructed from minimalist electronic fragments, sometimes combined with subtle rhythms, but also enriched with acoustic instruments. As is their custom, the album unfolds gradually, with many of the stronger pieces revealing themselves toward the end. The atmosphere grows increasingly dark and even grim, resulting in a strong visual quality. The only element I find missing is any form of vocal contribution—be it spoken, sung, or even sampled.

This duo continues to fascinate me with their form of experimental and ambient music, which, for me, remains remarkably accessible. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Untitled 3”:

https://ropeworm.bandcamp.com/track/untitled-3

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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