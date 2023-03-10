Maduro releases all new single, ‘Die As One’, of forthcoming Spring 2023 full-length album ‘Pretty Cages’
On Friday March 10th, that’s today, Maduro’s latest single “Die As One” will be released on the Oklahoma City based Re:Mission Entertainment label.
“Die As One” is the first single off Maduro’s forthcoming Spring 2023 full-length album “Pretty Cages” and blends dark synth and EBM signatures with dark wave structures. “Die As One” was mastered by Adam Stilson, renowned for his work with Pixel Grip, Hide, Patriarchy, Ritual Howls, etc..
You can check the single below.
