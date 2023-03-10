BlakLight – Innocence Lost (EP – BlakLight)

March 10, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Dark electronic pop duo BlakLight releases first single from their forthcoming double remix album
Background/Info: Los Angeles (USA) duo Brian Belknap – Adam Collier aka BlakLight is back on track. After two successful albums they released this EP which features four songs. “Innocence Lost” was originally released at the charity compilation “Wrapped In Plastic”.

Content: We first get the original edit of the title song followed by an extended version. Both edits are into pure melodic Electro-Pop with retro-like elements in it. Both songs left are teasers to an announced, instrumental, album. 

+ + + : The title track is a great piece of music featuring a dry kick and snare, cool bleeps, an elevating lead and great vocals. It also confirms the professional production approach of the duo. Both songs left are more than simply B-sides. They’re not entirely instrumentals as the title of the songs have been used as punch lines.

– – – : Electro-Pop fields are definitely endless but I still don’t understand why BlakLight remains under the radar.

Conclusion: A new exposure of a great Electro-Pop formation with its own sound and approach.

Best songs: “Innocence Lost”, “Away From Me”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BlakLightband


