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Maciek Szymczuk has been active under his own name for over 20 years, yet it has taken nearly 9 years for this new album to arrive. The work feels as though it were inspired by an imaginary dreamscape—a state of mind that traverses various worlds.

Musically, this has been translated into 7 tracks that, from the very first moment, serve as an invitation to explore a diverse sonic landscape. Ranging from Minimal-Electro loops to pieces defined by deep, vibrating bass tones—and venturing into pure Cinematic music before embracing more uninhibited experimentation toward the end—the album has a great deal to offer. While the addition of a vocal element here and there might have provided an extra dimension, the album stands strong just as it is. Personally, I have a soft spot for the tracks that lean more toward Minimal-Electro.

All in all, this is a powerful album that is sure to put Maciek Szymczuk back on the map. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Elektronytek”:

https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/elektronytek

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com