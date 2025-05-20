M4C releases Apoptygma Berzerk produced EP ‘Music For Cars’ – new Apop music also in the works!

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) A few weeks ago, several friends in the Apoptygma Berzerk circuit posted about an exciting new collaboration between Apop and M4C — an EP dubbed ‘Music For Cars’.

M4C, the project of hairdresser Owe Jenack from Ski, describes themselves as a Norwegian synthwave/electronica act, inspired by 80/90’s action and horror movie soundtracks. After giving the tracks a spin, I wanted to find out more, and in between all the Norwegian holidays in April and May, a coherent interview via email began to take shape — ending with some exciting Apop news!

Side-Line: How and when did this music project start up – from hairdressing to synthwave?

Owe Jenack: I’ve been working on this project for about 3–4 years, but I always felt something was missing. So I asked Stephan if he could listen and give me some feedback. He clearly liked what he heard, because I was lucky enough to be signed to his label, Pitch Black Drive. He’s reworked the songs in the studio — and I love what he’s done.

Stephan Groth: I’ve known Owe for many years. I knew he liked electronic music, but I never knew he was composing it himself.

When I heard his demo a while back, I instantly knew I wanted to produce the EP. I liked the songs and the vibe, but like Owe said, it was missing something. Since ‘Exit Popularity Contest’, I’ve been working a lot with instrumental music, so producing ‘Music For Cars’ was right up my alley.

S-L: How has the reaction been so far? (I, for one, loved the EP!)

OJ: Considering how little we’ve actually promoted the EP so far (but that’s coming), I think it’s gone really well. Lots of great feedback.

S-L: ‘Music For Cars’ – what’s the idea behind the name? Literally for driving, a homage to other similarly titled releases, or something else?

OJ: The tracks are sort of made as soundtracks for fictional action/horror films or series. But I also intended them to work as a soundtrack for driving. Every time I start on a new track, I test it while driving. If it works, I keep it and continue developing it.

S-L: More homage – did I detect a tiny Depeche Mode reference not very well hidden in Part II? 😉

OJ: Yes, there’s a small but clear reference to DM in there. Other heroes like Jean-Michel Jarre and John Carpenter are also deeply embedded in the soundscape.

STP: I can definitely hear many Depeche Mode inspired elements on the EP. There’s also inspiration drawn from other synth legends like Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk.

(Photo: Halvor Bodin)

S-L: Is it a one-off project, or something you’ll develop further?

OJ: No, I’ve got more tracks and concepts in the works!

STP: I’ve heard a few of those tracks… really good stuff, and I hope to produce and release them in the future as well.

S-L: Have you been involved in other music projects or bands before, Owe? I noticed that photo on Facebook of five guys in white coveralls… what was that?

OJ: I’ve been in quite a few bands and projects before, but none of them really went anywhere. So this is my first serious attempt. The photo with the white coveralls is from a concert with M4C — the others are professional dancers.

S-L: Any other new music or events/gigs coming up for either of you?

OJ: No planned concerts for me at the moment, but if any synth festivals out there are interested — I’m ready!

STP: I’m working on a new APOP EP, and this month I’ll also be releasing two digital compilations on streaming platforms: a new ‘B-sides and Rarities’ collection, and a label compilation called ‘An Introduction to Pitch Black Drive’ featuring all our artists.

