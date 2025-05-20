Johnathan|Christian release politically-charged single 'Where Do We Go From Here?' - Out now

Darkwave duo Johnathan|Christian have released a new single titled “Where Do We Go From Here?”, a darkwave track reflecting on political division and national identity, and basically tackling Trump. The single is out as a digital-only format and is accompanied by a video integrating scenes from Maya Deren’s “At Land”.

“We didn’t want spectacle – we wanted aftermath,” the band says, adding that the song avoids dramatics to focus on “a reckoning in the ruins.”

The release includes a club-ready DJ Edit (125 BPM), as well as two remixes: one by The Joy Thieves and another by Steven Archer of Stoneburner. An additional track, “Fall from Grace”, functions as a short instrumental coda, layered with static and distortion.

The official video overlays symbolic black-and-white film imagery with contemporary scenes of societal rupture, including shuttered classrooms, fractured families, and protest footage. It opens with the phrase “We Still Remain” and concludes with “We still rise”.

About Johnathan|Christian

Johnathan|Christian is a darkwave/post-punk duo formed in 2012 by Johnathan Mooney (Los Angeles, USA) and Christian Granquist (Stockholm, Sweden). Their work blends cinematic soundscapes with romantic decay and post-industrial influences.

The group gained recognition with a series of releases addressing existential themes and societal collapse. Titles include “Strip Me” (2023), and “Résistance Mon Amie” (2023), another politically-inspired single.

