Aiboforcen – Break The Black Ice (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)

On this EP, Benoit Blanchard continues where he left off with his brilliant album “Between Noise & Silence” released last year. The Belgian artist revisits several tracks from that opus, giving them a fresh interpretation, while also introducing a few new songs.

Aiboforcen has long embraced the habit of working with guest vocalists, and this release is no exception. Several familiar names return, including Patrice Synthea (Regenerator), who lends her voice to the surprising and already familiar cover of Death In June. Other guests include Noemi Aurora (Helalyn Flowers), Mari Kattman, Tina Forlorn (Sorrow Stories), and Jan Dieckmann (Norderney)—whose distinctive vocal timbre, reminiscent of Ronan Harris, stood out on the album as well.

Several remixes have been featured, including the already familiar cover of The Cure’s “Apart”. Personally, I remain a huge fan of the collaboration with Jan Dieckmann, where Aiboforcen reaches a high point in their Future-Pop expression.The influences shaping this Belgian project remain diverse and layered, blending elements of Dark-Pop and Dark-Electro with a touch of EBM.

If you enjoyed the album, this EP is an essential listen you definitely shouldn’t miss. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Executions – Single Edit”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/executions-feat-noemi-aurora-single-edit

Inferno Sound Diaries

