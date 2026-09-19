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Lustmord, the Welsh dark ambient artist born Brian Williams, brings his album “Trinity” to CD for the first time on 14 September 2026, in a fine art hardcover book edition released through ant-zen. The package pairs the audio CD with a 48-page hardcover book illustrated with photographs from the Los Alamos National Laboratory archive, and includes a download code for the digital album.

“Trinity” was originally commissioned by Unsound Festival in 2012 as a live presentation, and Lustmord developed the material further into the album version, first released digitally in October 2020. The record draws on location recordings made at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where the atom bomb was developed, and at Jornada del Muerte Alamogordo Air Base in New Mexico, where the first bomb was detonated. The opening track, “Twilight: Los Alamos”, carries audio gathered at Los Alamos National Laboratory featuring the voice of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the laboratory’s director during the Manhattan Project.

The album takes its title from the Trinity test. At 5:30 am on 16 July 1945, the first atomic weapon was detonated at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range in the Jornada del Muerte desert, New Mexico. The explosion released energy equivalent to 20 kilotons of TNT, the largest man-made explosion up to that time. “Trinity” runs six tracks: “Twilight: Los Alamos”, “Oak Ridge”, “Dusk: White Sands”, “Journey of the Dead Man”, “Surface Zero” and “A New Dawn: Hiroshima”. Lustmord conceived, produced and mastered the album, recorded in Los Angeles in 2018, with layout by Stefan Alt for the new book edition. The CD and book edition is priced at 26 euros.

<a href="https://lustmord.bandcamp.com/album/trinity" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trinity by Lustmord</a>

About Lustmord

Lustmord is the recording name of Brian Williams, a musician, sound designer and composer raised in Bethesda, Gwynedd, in north Wales. He began releasing music under the name in 1980, working first within the industrial genre alongside Chris & Cosey and SPK before moving to London, where he lived in a Lambeth squat and befriended Throbbing Gristle members Cosey Fanni Tutti and Chris Carter. His debut album, released as “Lustmørd” in 1981, came out on Sterile Records, followed by “Paradise Disowned” in 1986. His third album, 1990’s “Heresy”, is regarded as his breakthrough, built using an Atari computer as a digital audio workstation and combining manipulated field recordings made in crypts, caves and slaughterhouses with deep bass drones.

In 1995, Lustmord collaborated with American ambient musician Robert Rich on the album “Stalker”. He has worked with the band Tool since the early 2000s, contributing to remixes of “Schism” and “Parabola”, the storm sounds on “10,000 Days” and the ocean effects on “Fear Inoculum”, and collaborated with Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan on Puscifer’s 2007 debut, “V” Is for Vagina. His film and game work includes scores and sound design for “The Crow”, “Underworld”, “Far Cry Instincts”, “Evolve”, “First Reformed”, “The Empty Man” and “Scorn”. He relocated from London to California in the early 1990s.

More recent releases include 2013’s “The Word as Power”, 2016’s “Dark Matter”, “Trinity” in 2020, and 2021’s “Alter” with Karin Park, which Side-Line covered on release. His most recent studio work, “Much Unseen Is Also Here”, followed in 2024, and in 2026 he formed a joint project with drummer Dave Lombardo, releasing the album “The Pulse of Atoms” through Ipecac Recordings. The new CD and book edition of “Trinity” brings one of his most concept-driven records, originally staged at Unsound in 2012, into physical release for the first time.

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