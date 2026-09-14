September 14, 2026

Black Lotus announces concept EP ‘In a Room Full of Dreams’ with Geert Coppens

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 14, 2026

Black Lotus announces the concept EP “In a Room Full of Dreams,” featuring Belgian musician Geert Coppens on the single “Dreams of Snakes.”

Black Lotus "In a Room Full of Dreams" EP cover art
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Black Lotus, the project of artist Thai, is releasing a concept EP titled “In a Room Full of Dreams” through dark synthwave, dark synth-pop, darkwave and related electronic sounds built around synesthesia, dreams, memory and perception. The title track arrives on 14 September 2026. A streaming link for the title track itself was not confirmed at the time of writing.

The EP follows the earlier single “Dreams of Snakes“, already available on Spotify, and includes the tracks “When Sound Becomes Colour” and “Synthesia” alongside the title track.

Geert Coppens joins Black Lotus on ‘Dreams of Snakes’

Belgian musician Geert Coppens performs as a vocal duo with Thai on “Dreams of Snakes” and has also contributed to the EP’s visual and video work. Coppens’ back-catalogue reaches into Belgium’s early minimal wave, darkwave and coldwave scenes.

About Black Lotus and Geert Coppens

Geert Coppens is a Belgian musician who co-founded the Micrart Group with classmate Peter Bonne in 1977, and the two went on to form the new wave band Autumn, active from 1980 to 1984. In 1982, while still working within Autumn, Coppens and Bonne began Twilight Ritual as a side project exploring a darker, more minimal sound; the pair kept Twilight Ritual a two-person project until their paths split in 1985, when Bonne went on to form A Split Second with Marc Ickx while Coppens continued designing artwork for that project and kept working under the Micrart banner. Autumn material was later compiled by Minimal Wave Records on the “Synthesize” collection, and Twilight Ritual has since been reissued on Genetic Music, Onderstroom Records and Wave Records, whose 2021 compilation “1982-2021” gathered 34 tracks spanning the project’s full history. Coppens has also worked more recently under the name Das Cabinett and, in 2023, teamed with Miami-based artist Nina Belief on the EP “In Memory Of” as Faceless 50. His appearance on “Dreams of Snakes” extends that history of collaboration into Black Lotus’s “In a Room Full of Dreams”.

Black Lotus is the project of artist Thai, working across music, dance, photography, video, installation and performance-based visual art. “In a Room Full of Dreams” continues that multidisciplinary approach, pairing the EP’s concept around synesthesia and altered perception with Coppens’ contributions to both the music and the accompanying visuals.

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