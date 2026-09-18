September 20, 2026

Líneas de Ley releases ‘No pidas perdón’, first single from its upcoming debut album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 18, 2026
Lineas de Ley cover artwork for the single "No pidas perdón"
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Líneas de Ley, the darkwave and post-punk project of Barcelona-based musician and producer Ander B, releases No pidas perdón as the first advance single from its upcoming debut album. The track, whose Spanish title translates to “Don’t ask for forgiveness,” was uploaded to SoundCloud on September 18, 2026, under the full title “No pidas perdón (el fuego en tu interior).”

Ander B produced, recorded and mixed the single himself, handling vocals, guitars, sequencing and sound design for the project. Líneas de Ley is self-released, with no label attached to the single. The forthcoming debut album is already finished and will be released progressively rather than in one go, with further advance singles to follow.

About Líneas de Ley

Líneas de Ley is a darkwave and post-punk project based in Barcelona, developed over the past three years by musician and producer Ander B, who handles vocals, guitars, sequencing and sound design. “No pidas perdón” is the project’s first released track and the opening single from a debut album that is already complete and due to arrive in stages. The project is currently self-released, with music available through its SoundCloud page.

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