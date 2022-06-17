Wesenberg – Counterclockwise (Album – Audiophob)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Techno, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Krischan Wesenberg will be always linked to Rotersand but the German sound guru is involved in an impressive list of projects. One of them is the solo-project Wesenberg. After the debut album “Third Places” he last year struck back with “Counterclockwise”. This new opus is directly inspired by the idea ‘that every experience from the past reflects and modulates the present as well as the future’.

Content: The new opus features 13 songs and has been achieved by the addition of a few guests. Yuma Hampejs, Eli Van Vegas, Sola Plexus, Stolzenfelz and Liss Eulenherz contributed to this album. “Counterclockwise” sounds a bit like a ‘free-style’ album covering an impressive sound canvas. There’s a strong Techno-direction carried by groovy sequences and built up with Industrial sound treatments. Wesenberg experiments with Rap vocals (featuring Stolzenfelz), Psychedelic Cinematic passages and even Yiddish atmospheres.

+ + + : The free style of this album reveals the eclectic and creative spirit of the artist which simply confirms to be not driven by established standards. Wesenberg’s work sounds out of the box but remains characterized by terrific sound treatments. Krischan Wesenberg is a talented sound-architect and this album is an imaginary sound lab for dance floors.

– – – : Diversity is cool but the album goes in all directions. I’m missing the cohesion of the debut album.

Conclusion: If you like Krischan Wesenberg for the phenomenal works he already did you definitely have to discover this new work but it’s not his best work to date.

Best songs: “Fan Fiction”, “Salz”, “Digging In Clouds”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/krischanwesenberg

Label: www.audiophob.de / www.facebook.com/audiophob