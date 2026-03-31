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Finnish-German futurepop duo PLATRONiC just released the digital single “Fortress of Fools“. The one-track release draws on influences from Anne Clark, Propaganda, VNV Nation, and Erasure. Kay wrote the text after struggling with what the band describes as the daily madness of the world, using a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale as a starting point before Sami brought in a more danceable instrumental direction.

The single is available via Bandcamp and on the streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and YouTube.

<a href="https://platronic.bandcamp.com/album/fortress-of-fools" rel="noopener">Fortress Of Fools by Platronic</a>

About PLATRONiC

PLATRONiC is a Finnish-German futurepop/synthpop duo founded in 2020 by Finnish composer/producer Some-E (Savonlinna, Finland) and German singer-songwriter/co-producer Kay Burden (Frankfurt am Main, Germany). The duo connected via Instagram discussions in 2019 and formed on EBM Day, February 24, 2020.

Their early catalogue starts with “Dreams” (2020), followed by “Control” (2021) and “Maybe Someday?” (2021), plus “Maybe Someday? (Syntha Clause Remix)” (December 12, 2021). They continued with “Dreams (Nature of Wires remix)” (2022) and the single “Now!” (May 22, 2022).

In 2023, the duo issued the EP “The Healing” (January 6, 2023), a release tied to lockdown-era constraints and later events.

Later in 2023, the duo released a Depeche Mode cover single, “The Things You Said“. They followed with the single “Memories” (September 29, 2023) equally released via Town and Towers Records. On year later, they released “Calling (Mitten in der Nacht)” (February 24, 2024) and “Pride 2024” (June 7, 2024). They closed 2024 with “Winter Stores”. a track based on a poem by Charlotte Brontë.

In 2025, PLATRONiC announced “How To Ride The Wave?” and later on contributed to a Depeche Mode tribute compilation.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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