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Da Punch is the fourth album from the Parisian project Krystal System. ‘Bonnie’ and ‘N°7’ are joined by a new member, bassist ‘Phi’, who had already appeared on the EP preceding the album. Remarkably, this is their first full-length release since 2013. On ‘Da Punch’, Krystal System takes a critical look at society and interpersonal relationships, resulting in a collection of 13 tracks.

I’ve always had a soft spot for Krystal System because, to me, they sound like a big ‘f*** you’ to all those bands that simply keep repeating themselves, gradually getting lost in a lack of creativity. Krystal System continues along its established path, delivering uncompromising compositions that blend guitar and electronics into an Electro-Post-Punk sound, driven by Bonnie’s passionate vocals. She sometimes sings in her native French, but most of the tracks are performed in English, delivered with that unmistakable and rather sexy French accent. N°7 also takes the microphone, providing a nice counterbalance to the female vocals and occasionally resulting in a duet. The songs are varied and, as mentioned, uncompromising. Their cover of Front 242’s “Headhunter” is a great example. Rather than simply copying the original—which would be sacrilege—they give it their own interpretation, and it really works. There are other, even stronger tracks to discover, with Krystal System occasionally channelling Rammstein-like guitar riffs and Depeche Mode-style melodies, while still remaining firmly rooted in their own sound. That’s what I call a modern Punk attitude, and it really appeals to me.

Krystal System will need to put themselves back on the map for a wider audience, but music lovers who already know the band will simply be delighted to see them return with such a cool album. (Rating:8).

Listen to “A World That Is Yours”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/a-world-that-is-yours

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com